Greensboro native John Isner heading to semifinals at Wimbledon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — John Isner is headed to his first Grand Slam semifinal.

And the people back home who saw Isner grow up or just follow his pro tennis career have been watching this magical fortnight at Wimbledon.

Isner, a 6-foot-10 Greensboro native playing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal match, beat Canada’s Milos Raonic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-3. He faces his friend and old college foe Kevin Anderson in the semifinals Friday.

Isner is 33 years old now, a veteran on the ATP Tour. But once upon a time he starred at Page High and became an NCAA All-America player at Georgia.

The folks who knew him then were tuned in Wednesday.

