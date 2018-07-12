× Detention officer arrested for smuggling drugs into Rowan County jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — After only a few months working for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was arrested Thursday for smuggling drugs into the jail.

The RCSO’s Administrative Division and Special Investigations Unit began their investigation into Raymond Heath Moore, 32, in June, about four months after he was hired in February, according to a news release.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office gained information that Moore was providing drugs, tobacco and lighters to inmates for a fee.

Detention center video surveillance and interviews with inmates provided enough evidence for a search warrant, which was obtained on July 11, the sheriff’s office reported.

Around 8:30 p.m., investigators executed the warrant and initiated a search of Moore, his vehicle and his home in Landis.

The sheriff’s office reported that they found evidence confirming suspicions that Moore was smuggling contraband to as many as four inmates. The contraband included marijuana on at least five occasions.

The sheriff’s office immediately terminated Moore and he was charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana, delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and providing marijuana at the Rowan County Detention Center.

Moore’s bond was set at $40,000 and he was sent to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and may issue further charges against Moore and other suspects.