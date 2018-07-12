× Concord police issue arrest warrant for Archdale woman in carjacking

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department has issued a warrant for arrest for a second person in a Tuesday carjacking, according to a news release.

Laura Kathleen Fleming, 37, of Archdale, is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Dustin Ray Bowman, 30, of Archdale, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the crime and was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Concord police were contacted by Archdale police at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. Archdale police said they were with a woman who said she had been carjacked at a Concord gas station.

Concord police said Bowman and Fleming were involved in a car crash on I-85 at 11:03 p.m. Monday night. A wrecker company dropped them off at the QuikTrip gas station on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord.

Bowman and Fleming stayed at the gas station until around 3 a.m., when they forced the victim into the car using a utility knife, Concord police said.

Bowman drove the car from Concord to Archdale with the victim in the passenger seat. The victim was sexually assaulted by Bowman during the drive, Concord police said.

Investigators said Wednesday that Bowman also stopped at two banks, trying to get cash using the victim’s cards.

The victim was left on the side of the road with her car in Archdale.

Bowman was located at his home in Archdale several blocks away on Stratford Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday and taken into custody.

Anyone who knows where Fleming is can call Concord police at (704) 920-5000 or Archdale police at (336) 434-3134.