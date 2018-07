× Charlotte man shot in drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot outside his home in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night and police are searching for the culprit, accord to WLOS.

Officers were on the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Charterhall Lane in Charlotte.

Police believe the man’s house was targeted intentionally, WLOS reported. Bullets also struck an SUV and a neighbor’s garage.

The victim was driven to the hospital with serious injuries.