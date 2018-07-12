× Charges reduced for two men jailed in Eden teen prostitution ring

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Jailed for soliciting a teen prostitution ring in Eden, two men will leave early after accepting new plea deals, RockinghamNow reported Tuesday.

The new deals reduce charges and sentences for Donnie Ray Carter, 58, and Everett Ferris Jr., 70.

Court officials said the deals were based on charges more closely aligned with the actual crimes committed rather than charges initially levied by former District Attorney Craig Blitzer, RockinghamNow reports.

Blitzer resigned in March 2017 while the State Bureau of Investigation investigated a claim that he and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher allegedly schemed to hire each other’s wives and pay Cindy Blitzer an unearned $48,000 in salary, according to the News & Record. Blitzer ultimately plead guilty to charges of failing to discharge the duties of his office.

Carter and Ferris were among five men accused of paying a mother $5 to $20 to engage in sexual acts with her children.

The long-running case against Mickey Dale Snow, who still awaits trail, revealed irregularities in Blitzer’s handling of the other four cases, RockinghamNow reported.

Following Blitzer’s resignation, former interim District Attorney Tom Keith stated that it was likely the accused did not commit some of the crimes with which they were convicted.

With lesser charges, Carter and Ferris will exit prison earlier than previously expected due to the time they’ve already served.

RockinghamNow reports that Carter was jailed under two counts of forcible sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of patronizing prostitute with severe mental disability. These charges dropped to one count of patronizing a prostitute who is a minor.

Ferris was jailed under six counts each of patronizing a prostitute and indecent liberties with a child. His charges dropped to three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of patronizing a prostitute who is a minor.