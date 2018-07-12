× Arrest made in Burlington fatal hit-and-run

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in June, according to a news release.

Johnny Ray Sowell, 40, is charged with felony hit-and-run and felony obstruction of justice.

The body of James Basili Hhando, 76, was found in the 1900 block of South Mebane Street near Trail Eight shortly before 10 p.m. on June 26.

Sowell was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the crime call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.