2 arrested after grocery store robbery, pursuit, crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were taken into custody after a robbery at a grocery store and a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Food Lion located at 12201 North N.C. 150, near the Davidson-Forsyth county line.

The suspects left in a vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement until they crashed near the intersection of N.C. 150 and East Salisbury Drive, northwest of Lexington.

Both suspects were taken into custody by Davidson County deputies. The suspects were not injured in the crash.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the suspects.

Davidson Co. Sheriff: 2 people in custody after robbing a Food Lion near Winston Salem. Suspects drove off and crashed into the woods @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/mDrjZ0uB5u — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) July 12, 2018

Tow truck working to get car out of the woods now. Davidson Co. Sheriff Grice says no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/Uzp0xq99P1 — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) July 12, 2018

Grice says suspects didn’t have a chance to run after crashing, deputies were right behind them. — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) July 12, 2018