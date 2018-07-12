10-year-old girl owns dance studio, teaches classes in Clemmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Rhythm comes naturally to Ja’Nihya Carter-Blue.

It doesn’t take her long to come up with exciting choreography.

“I usually just listen to the music and listen to the beat and then usually it just comes right to my brain,” she said.

She posts her dances on social media.

As more people started to notice her talent, Carter-Blue began receiving invitations to teach.

She and her mom decided that teaching dance would be something she could turn into a business.

At just 10 years old, Carter-Blue is the owner of JCB Dance.

She’s a teacher and choreographer.

“We do three different styles, jazz, hip-hop and ballet,” Carter-Blue said.

“She makes her own curriculum. She does all of her choreography,” Ja’Nihya’s mother Philicia Carter-Blue said.

“She doesn't let the kids take control of the class. She's patient with the kids. She makes sure that everybody gets the routine,” Ja’Nihya’s father Dion Blue said.

Carter-Blue teaches children and adults.

She has big plans for how she would like to see the business grow in the future.

“I want to have studios all over the USA, JCB Dance. I just want to give back to the kids so they have the same opportunity as I did,” she said.

“You can pursue your dream at a young age. You don't have to wait until you're 18. You can pursue it now.”

Carter-Blue teaches her dance classes at Dance Explosion School of Performing Arts in Clemmons located at 3818 Clemmons Road. Girls and boys ages 7 and older are welcome.

For more information on classes and registration, visit JCB Dance’s website: https://www.jcbdance.com/