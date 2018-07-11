× UNC-Greensboro grad designs for 2018 FIFA World Cup

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re following the 2018 FIFA World Cup, then you’ve probably seen the work of 2003 UNC-Greensboro alumnus DJ Summitt.

According to UNCG, Summitt spent the winter and spring working with a team of designers on motion graphics for FOX’s World Cup broadcast. These include the graphics on the low third of the screen, the flags of each country and various different transitions.

“It’s been an honor,” he told UNCG. “I learned so much on this project. The way those graphics are created is different than anything I’ve done before. It gives you confidence, working on a project of that scale and caliber.”

A longtime soccer fan, Summitt landed the project several months ago thanks to the skills he cultivated at UNCG and in his career since he graduated more than a decade ago.

With his bachelor’s degree in media studies, Summitt went on to work on feature films and produce promotion and in-show graphics for shows like “CSI” and “Survivor,” according to UNCG.

It was only a few months after Summit set out on his own to establish his motion design business a year ago that he landed the project.

Now, UNCG reported that Summit has turned his attention the next project: a feature film and a pilot designing videos for a California biotech firm.