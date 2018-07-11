× Truck Experience fires up engines for Fun Fourth celebration

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro has a lot to offer visitors and residents. Julia Strandberg with Downtown Greensboro, Incorporated says there’s no better way to showcase that than during the free two-day festival Fun Fourth, which attracts an estimated 100,000 people.

“For me it`s just seeing this all come together, seeing the community come together, seeing interactives, live music, and people of all walks of life come together,” said Strandberg.

And the Truck Experience, a free interactive exhibit, is one of those draws.

“Anything from a gas truck to a towing truck to a tractor beam or a hybrid bus, we have a lot of trucks people can get up close to and see the inner workings of,” said Strandberg.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro provided the funds to bring the trucks to the Fun Fourth for all to enjoy.

“We find it attracts a lot of kids who just think it`s cool to climb up in a tractor and get their picture taken or play around as if they were driving it.”

The Truck Experience is a highlight for the littlest fund fourth fans and the one that keeps them and their families coming back.

“I hear rave reviews,” Strandberg said. “We`ve had this for a couple years now and every year it`s ‘where’s the truck experience, is it coming back?’ so it`s a big deal here!”