Recipes for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month and we are celebrating with some sweet new ways to enjoy a cool treat. Dewey’s in Winston-Salem combines all kinds of flavors to make this Recipe Wednesday one we will all scream for!

Pina Colada Ice Cream Sundae

-Vanilla Ice Cream,

-Pineapple, diced

-Coconut Chips

-Deweys Bakery Toasted Coconut Moravian Cookie Thins

-Graham cracker, crushed

-Rum glaze: 8oz butter, 1/2 sugar, 1/4 water, 3 T of rum: Heat all together in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil, 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly. Let cool down before transferring to an empty squeeze bottle. Drizzle over ice cream before whipped cream and decorations.

-Whipped cream

-Cherries

-Decorative Drink umbrellas/straws

S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich

-Dewey’s Bakery Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies

– Vanilla ice cream, chocolate pieces, graham crackers, marshmallows OR just use Dewey’s S’mores Ice Cream

-marshmallow fluff

-small bowl of melted chocolate

You can get our Dewey’s S’mores ice cream or make your own. If making your own, soften some vanilla ice cream, add chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and crushed graham crackers at your own amount preferences. Mix well and put back in freezer for a while so you can scoop eventually again. Before serving, prepare the cookies by spreading some marshmallow fluff on one cookie. Put one scoop on and close with a cookie that was dipped in melted chocolate. Make into S’mores sandwiches and enjoy immediately!

Unicorn Sundae

-Sugar cones

-melting chocolate: pink, yellow, orange, and blue

-melted chocolate

-cotton candy

-sprinkles

-edible glitter

-whipped cream

-white fondant

Prepare the fondant ears the day before so they can dry. Cut out the shape and then pinch down at the bottom to make them curve. Coat a bowl with melted chocolate and cover with sprinkles, stick back in the fridge for a few minutes. For the unicorn horn, melt the chocolates and dip the cone trying to get all the colors. You can dip in the sprinkles for extra color. For even more rainbow effect, choose 3 different kinds of ice cream: we are using strawberry, vanilla, and green mint chocolate. Add any toppings you want. We used cotton candy, sprinkles, whipped cream, and edible glitter. Add the horn on top and put the ears a little bit behind on either side.

Ice Cream Taco Night

-premade waffle cone mix, or any recipe you have

-cookie or waffle cone iron

-cupcake pan

-bowl of melted chocolate or melted peanut butter

-“taco” toppings: sprinkles, Reeses, snickers, gummy bears, whipped cream drizzle

Prepare batter of pre-made waffle mix as instructed with a cookie/waffle cone iron. When its, take out and shape like a taco on an upside down cupcake baking pan. It will set quickly, so hold its shape if necessary. Coat all the taco shells with melted chocolate or melted peanut butter. This will help them keep longer when you add the ice cream. Use a melon ball scoop to place the ice cream.

Put out bowls of lots of topping so everyone can fix their “taco” however they want!