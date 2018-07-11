North Carolina girl healing after she says shark bit her at Myrtle Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- A North Carolina girl is recovering after she says she was attacked by a shark in Myrtle Beach, WNCN reports.

Peyton Force, 11, of Wake Forest, was swimming in the ocean on July 2 when she said a shark attacked her.

The girl said she was about waist-deep in the water when a shark latched onto her leg.

She started kicking her leg and eventually it swam away and paramedics took Peyton to the hospital, where she got stitches.

Peyton said in the future she will be more cautious when in the ocean.