New details emerge after Archdale man accused for carjacking woman, sexually assaulting her

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A man is accused of carjacking a woman in Concord and sexually assaulting her on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Concord police.

Dustin Ray Bowman, 30, of Archdale, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Concord police were contacted by Archdale police at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. Archdale police said they were with a woman who said she had been carjacked at a Concord gas station.

Concord police said Bowman and his girlfriend were involved in a car crash on I-85 at 11:03 p.m. Monday night. A wrecker company dropped them off at the QuikTrip gas station on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord.

Bowman and the woman stayed at the gas station until around 3 a.m., when they forced the victim into the car using a utility knife, Concord police said.

Bowman drove the car from Concord to Archdale with the victim in the passenger seat. The victim was sexually assaulted by Bowman during the drive, Concord police said.

Investigators said Wednesday that Bowman also stopped at two banks, trying to get cash using the victim's cards.

The victim was left on the side of the road with her car in Archdale.

Lauren Wilkins, an employee at a nearby gas station said she saw police arrive to help the woman, but didn't know what had happened.

“It’s shocking, it really is shocking because it could happen to anybody. Like us, we work in here and anybody could come in and just rob us. You’ve just got to watch your surroundings and I mean it’s sad, it really is. Very, very scary,” she said.

Bowman was located at his home in Archdale several blocks away on Stratford Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday and taken into custody.

Bowman’s girlfriend is also expected to face charges, according to police.