NC couple admits to forcing children into prostitution in Myrtle Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple accepted plea deals Tuesday, admitting they prostituted children in Myrtle Beach in 2016, WSOC reported.

Zerrell Fuentes and Brianna Wright signed plea agreements on Tuesday admitting they forced children into prostitution.

Fuentes was in the Mecklenburg County Jail in May 2016 on hit-and-run, gun and drug charges. He needed money to get out, so prosecutors said he sent three girls under 18 years old onto the streets of Myrtle Beach for prostitution.

They also said he had Brianna Wright, his wife, drive the girls to the South Carolina coast from Charlotte.

In a plea agreement, Fuentes and Wright both signed in federal court Tuesday, it said the “minors’ prostitution services were advertised on backpage.com in order to solicit clients in Myrtle Beach.”

Fuentes set up the plan through a series of phone calls. Court documents said he called the girls in Myrtle Beach multiple times.

In one of his phone calls from jail, prosecutors said he bragged about the prostitution to a female friend, saying he had, “three little birdies going to the beach to do something for him.”

Sex trafficking of a minor carries a mandatory sentence of no less than 10 years in prison.

Fuentes’ and Wright’s sentencing date has not been set.