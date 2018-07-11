× Nation mourns death of ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’

ANOKA, Minn. — After earning the mantle of “World’s Ugliest Dog” just last month, English Bulldog Zsa Zsa died Tuesday morning.

Megan Brainard, of Anoka, Minnesota, owner of the 9-year-old homely hound, confirmed that Zsa Zsa died in her sleep in a Facebook on Tuesday night.

Recognizable by her underbite and long, droopy tongue, Zsa Zsa earned the coveted title of “World’s Ugliest Dog” at the competition in Petaluma, California on June 23.

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Zsa Zsa! Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Zsa Zsa pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! @pawscouttag pic.twitter.com/pVAXgT3BzZ — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Yet despite despite lacking conventional good lucks, Zsa Zsa proved he’s got a face that more than just a mother can love. The dog’s victory was shared widely by news agencies across the country and his passing is mourned nationwide.

According to Today, Brainard, her husband and their 15-month-old daughter held a special farewell ceremony to remember Zsa Zsa.

“I picked Zsa Zsa up and took her outside and laid her down in the grass,” Brainard told Today. “We were all saying our goodbyes and Mareslie went right over and gave her a kiss. It was sweet. She was waving at her.”