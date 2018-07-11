× Mount Airy man attempts break-in at Golden Corral, found stuck in kitchen duct

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An alleged criminal’s plans went awry when he got stuck in a ventilation duct on Tuesday.

In the kitchen of a Golden Corral in Mount Airy, employees noticed that smoke was not ventilating property from an exhaust vent over the stove, according to a news release.

The manager discovered the root of the problem when he went up to the roof and took a look inside.

Charlie Edward Walker, 59, of Mount Airy was stuck in the duct.

Members of the police and fire departments removed Walker before transporting him to the Northern Surry Hospital, police report.

After he was released from the hospital, police arrested him around 4 p.m. on July 10.

Walker faces charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and damage to property.

Officials put him under a $10,000 unsecure bond before returning him to the hospital for further treatment.