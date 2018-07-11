Marcus Gilchrist, former Andrews player now in NFL, holds football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Former High Point Andrews football player Marcus Gilchrist recently held his football camp for kids at Simeon Stadium, the very place were he started to make his football name.

Gilchrist, who signed this off-season with the Oakland Raiders, is happy to have the game. In fact, it was a dream from the time he attended camps as a kid.

It is hard to pull off a camp when you don’t live in the area anymore, but this event has become a family affair as he gets help from his mom, dad, brother, sister, aunts and uncles.

Gilchrist also gets help from his college roommates from Clemson, who all happen to play in the NFL and bring a little extra star power to the Piedmont.