× Man struck by vehicle in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was struck by a vehicle in Davidson County Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was hit at Sheetz located at 12290 NC 150 near Hickory Tree Road.

N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie said that about 7 a.m., a driver was making a right turn into Sheetz when the 79-year-old man walked in front of the car.