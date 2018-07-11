× Husband finds wife, alleged lover dead of carbon monoxide poisoning

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were found dead inside a parking garage from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, WABC reported.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered near a running car just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in Newark.

Authorities say the incident appears to be accidental.

Kahali Johnson said one of the victims is his wife.

Authorities said they believe the man was Hargrave’s lover, WNBC reported. They say the two were having sex in a car in the garage when they were both killed by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Johnson is blaming the apartment complex for not having adequate CO2 alarm systems. “if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”