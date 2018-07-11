Greensboro Police Department’s introduces its newest canine member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Department has a new canine member.

K-9 Officer Hero is a 12-week-old Australian Labradoodle that will serve as the mascot and ambassador for the collaborative pilot program, Students Overcoming Situations (SOS), according to a press release.

Hero will be a trained as a therapy dog, and will replace Mia, the current mascot for SOS. Hero is in the process of being donated by Rebecca Pugh of Good Day Doodles.

Mia was on loan to the police department by the same organization.