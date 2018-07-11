× Former K-9 police officer charged with animal cruelty in Montgomery County

BISCOE, N.C. — A former Biscoe K-9 officer and newly appointed fire chief faces a charge of animal cruelty after adopting the K-9 unit he handled, according to the Biscoe police Lt. Timothy Armstrong.

Michael Barrington, 47, purchased the dog from the Town of Biscoe for $1 when he resigned from his position as a K-9 officer.

Biscoe Animal Hospital staff reported that Barrington allegedly neglected the dog he handled as a K-9 officer. The dog had to be euthanized.

This case could affect Barrington’s prayer for judgment related to a previous assault case that required that he stay out of criminal/legal trouble for two years.

Barrington was charged in December 2016 with assault on a female for kicking a woman that was in custody in the face while he was on duty a year earlier.

After district court found Barrington guilty of the assault, he appealed. Superior court then granted Barrington’s prayer for judgment, meaning that he admits guilt, but the offense is not entered against him.

The Town of Biscoe paid $10,000 for the K-9 and spent between $4,000 and $5,000 on building a suitable shelter for it, Armstrong said.