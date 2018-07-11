Driver injured, diesel fuel spilled in Randolph County tanker truck crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A person was injured and diesel fuel was spilled in a tanker truck crash in Randolph County Wednesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on N.C. 49 near N.C. 47.

The tanker, a Thomasville-based Kirk Carriers truck, was traveling south on N.C. 49 when it traveled off the road to the right and overturned.

The tanker was loaded with an estimated 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel, most of which spilled when the tank ruptured, Baker said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center via AirCare. There is no word on the driver's condition and their name has not been released.

N.C. 49 is closed at the scene of the crash and is expected to reopen around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear what caused the tanker to run off the road.