× 65-year-old North Carolina woman shot while driving to grocery store, daughter said

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lenke Gerzsenyl, 65, was in her car, driving to a Raleigh grocery store around 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July when she heard a noise, The News & Observer reported.

Gerzsenyl initially assumed the noise came from her car, but when she pulled over into a residential driveway on Kingsley Road, she realized she’d been shot, her daughter Eleanor Padilla said.

According to the daughter’s account, the bullet tore through the driver’s side door from behind the car, striking an artery in Gerzsenyl’s leg.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and put a tourniquet on the woman’s leg and took her to the hospital, according to The News & Observer.

Doctors are unsure if Gerzsenyl, an active runner, will ever be able to run again, the daughter said.

Since the incident, Gerzsenyl’s three kids and three grandchildren have stuck by her bedside.

Padilla said doctors told her that the bullet came from a military style weapon such as an AK-47 or AR-15.

The shooting remains under investigation.