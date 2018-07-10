× University Parkway shut down after four-vehicle collision in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — University Parkway is completely shut down after a crash involving four vehicles Monday morning, according to a news release.

At 6:40 a.m., an elderly male driver caused a head on collision after driving the wrong way on the southbound lanes of parkway, near Bethebara Road. Police have not yet stated whether or not anyone was injured.

Officials closed the stretch of parkway between Long Road and Bethabara Road.

This shut down will continue for an extended period of time, but the Winston-Salem Police Department has not yet announced when the parkway will reopen.

The police expect this will greatly affect the morning rush hour commute and cause considerable delay. Drivers will need to use an alternate route.

A four car collision causing traffic problems in Winston-Salem. University Parkway is closed down this morning between Bethabara Rd and Long Drive. pic.twitter.com/9xJBDW9wsG — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) July 10, 2018