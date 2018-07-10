Tyler Bova making progress after crash kills family in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Tyler Bova, the only survivor of a crash that killed his entire family while traveling in Utah, continues to make progress.

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized in Utah, but on Tuesday the Facebook page Built Tyler Tough posted an update on Tyler's recovery.

"Tyler was able to go on a short ride in the wheelchair today! He's continuing to improve...still a long road ahead. #BuiltTylerTough," the post read.

Back in Archdale, the community is rallying around him.

The Dance Shop and the nonprofit The Grown Ups Benefit are organizing a benefit to relieve some of the financial burden.

"To have all this outpouring of love and support, it's great. I love it. That's the best part of what we get to do because I get a phone call, or a text, or an email almost everyday saying, 'What can I do?' 'How can I help?'" said Joey Hilburn, founder of the Grown Ups Benefit.

Organizers say donations for the live auction are pouring in and strangers from across the country are offering to help.

Amy Lomax, a close family friend of the Bovas, says some of the girls that danced with Tyler at the Dance Shop have a special performance planned the night of the benefit.

"They are so excited. You know when we hear the updates daily from his family about how well he's doing all of us are commenting and the Dance Shop girls are so excited," Lomax said.

The benefit for Tyler is planned for 5 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Griffin Farm in High Point.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with Tyler's medical expenses. As of Tuesday night, the page is about $2,500 from its $20,000 goal.