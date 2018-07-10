Two men arrested in connection with robbery, high-speed chase in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery and high-speed chase that happened in Guilford County Monday night.

Marquice Demetrice Carr, 19, was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon and one count conspiracy. Isaiah Christopher Hall, 21, was charged with robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon, one count conspiracy and one count speeding to elude arrest.

The chase started at about 7 p.m. Monday when police saw a car headed east on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro that they believed was involved in a robbery.

Police said the robbery was at a MetroPCS cell phone store at 3718 West Gate City Boulevard and involved one suspect with a handgun entering and stealing money. A second suspect was allegedly waiting outside in a car.

Police said officers tried pulling the car over and the driver took off, resulting in a chase that went on for miles on Interstate 40.

The suspect eventually got off the freeway at Mount Hope Church Road and rolled over near Stewart Mill Road, according to police.

After the car rolled over, a Greensboro police unit crashed into it, according to police. Nobody was hurt in either wreck, but Carr and Hall were taken into custody.