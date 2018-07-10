× Teen arrested in Greensboro shooting that injured mom, 13-year-old daughter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and her mother, according to a news release.

Thomas Lloyd, 16, of Elon, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, felony discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and misdemeanor discharge of firearm in city limits.

Colleena Figueroa and her mom, Tamara, were both shot at the Turnbridge Apartments on the night of June 30.

Family members told FOX8 last week Colleena may never walk again because of the injuries she sustained.

Lloyd is being held under a $250,000 bond.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.