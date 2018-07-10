× Smith Street Diner named ‘best hole-in-the-wall diner’ in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re looking for the “best hole-in-the-wall diner” in the state, you won’t have to go far.

Smith Street Diner, located at 438 Battleground Ave., was named just that by the website Cheapism.

The diner serves breakfast all day, plus lunch and dinner but is known for its massive biscuits.

Cheapism recommended this as what to order:

“The homemade corned beef hash, served with two eggs, comes highly recommended. If you go for the biscuits, be sure to smother them in the homemade apple butter.”

Smith Street Diner is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

36.078164 -79.792921