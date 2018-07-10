× Python found inside checked bag, hard drive at Miami airport

MIAMI – A passenger traveling to Barbados from Miami International Airport tried to get a python onto a flight, hiding it in nylon, inside a hard drive, WFOR reported.

Transportation Security Administration workers found the snake during a screening process of checked luggage.

Baggage screeners found what was described an “organic mass” during a screening process, WFOR reported.

The snake was taken away by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers and the TSA said the passenger faces a fine.