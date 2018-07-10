Piedmont woman discusses the other side of the opioid debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes, it can be very difficult to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

Shenise Wilson learned that quite literally in a painful way, a few years ago.

“I started having symptoms probably just a little bit before my 18th birthday which is in the middle of February,” remembers Shenise. “I don't know what I thought it was, I kind of blew it off. I would take some ibuprofen, go to school, go to work. But then I would notice, I was tired a lot. My will to do things just wasn't there.”

After going to several doctors, she finally discovered she had Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that not only causes weight loss but can be intensely painful.

Shenise found significant relief, with certain opioid-based medications.

“The first one I ever tried was Vicodin,” she says. “They gave me Fentanyl while I was in the hospital,” for one of her several surgeries the disease required.

Now that the nation is struggling with what to do about those who get addicted to opioid medications, those who are not addicted and use them to be able to function fear that they may be outlawed.

“I just don't think that pain medication and pain treatment should be decided by the government. I don't think there's a one-size-fits-all solution to this situation,” says Shenise. “It's frustrating but you have to advocate for yourself.”

Hear more about Shenise’s struggle in this edition of the Buckley Report.