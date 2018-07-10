NFL player says TSA agents spilled his mom’s ashes
A.J. Francis, a defensive lineman for the New York Giants, accused Transportation Security Administration agents of spilling his mom’s ashes.
In an obscenity-filled tweet Monday, Francis said agents went through his luggage and forgot to close a container holding his mom’s ashes.
Francis said as a result, her ashes spilled out all over his clothes.
TSA responded on Twitter to Francis’ complaints with an explanation, apology and condolences.
Francis did not accept the apology, cursing the agency again in a followup tweet.