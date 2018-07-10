× NFL player says TSA agents spilled his mom’s ashes

A.J. Francis, a defensive lineman for the New York Giants, accused Transportation Security Administration agents of spilling his mom’s ashes.

In an obscenity-filled tweet Monday, Francis said agents went through his luggage and forgot to close a container holding his mom’s ashes.

Francis said as a result, her ashes spilled out all over his clothes.

TSA responded on Twitter to Francis’ complaints with an explanation, apology and condolences.

2: Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences. https://t.co/dlf0Ci6Fh3 https://t.co/wLxp0Wphg9 — AskTSA (@AskTSA) July 9, 2018

Francis did not accept the apology, cursing the agency again in a followup tweet.