World Cup schedule
FOX World Cup scores

A game show that pays off student loans, more people are having fewer kids and more

Posted 6:20 am, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42AM, July 10, 2018

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a new game show that will pay off the winner's student loans, the reason why some people are choosing to have fewer or no children and the growing list of companies eliminating plastic straws.