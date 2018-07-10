× Man charged in shooting death of woman in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday, according to a news release.

Timmy Dale Bates, 53, of Thurmond, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Monday, deputies were called to 440 Center Lane in Thurmond on a reported shooting.

Deputies found Debra Ann Harris Royal, 49, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bates and Royal were living together at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Bates is being held in the Wilkes County Jail without bond.