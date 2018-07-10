× K-9 leads lost autistic child out of a forest

NEWARK, Del. — When an autistic child got lost in the woods, a helpful police K-9 brought them home to safety, according to a news release.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a mother reported that her 7-year-old autistic child was missing. When New Castle County Police Officers arrived, they discovered foot prints leading toward the woods near their home outside Newark.

They knew, from the mother’s report, that the child liked the woods and water but didn’t know how to swim.

For more than a mile, Ace, a police K-9, and his handler followed the scent through the woods before finding a couple walking their dog, according to the release. The couple told police they saw a child matching the description wandering through the woods and picked up a pair of child’s sneakers about 15 minutes earlier.

Using those sneakers, Ace latched onto the kid’s scent and followed it to a small wooden bridge where officers saw the missing child running across.

The kid was afraid to come to the officers but felt more comfortable with Ace.

Between the K-9 and his handler, the police were able to bring the child to ease. After petting Ace, the child held onto their new friend’s harness as they walked back out of the woods.

Once out of the woods, the group met up with another group officers who made sure the child got back to their family.