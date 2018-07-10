Information sought on remains of boy, girl found in Orange County in 1990s

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for public assistance in identifying two sets of remains found in the 1990s.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released new facial reconstructions for the remains of a boy found in 1998 and a girl found in 1990.

The boy, whose age was estimated to be 9-12, was found on Sept. 28, 1998, in heavy brush along Industrial Drive near Mebane. The boy had been deceased for several months.

The girl, whose age was estimated to be 14-22, was found on Sept. 19, 1990, along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Hillsborough. She had been deceased for four to six days.

Anyone who may have information on the identities of either of the two is asked to call 1-800-843-5678.