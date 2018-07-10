× Greensboro named 12th ‘best-run city’ in the country

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro this week was named the 12th “best-run city” in the country.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

It constructed a “quality of services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which WalletHub then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Along with Greensboro, Durham also ranked in the Top 15.

The Top 15 cities named are:

1 – Nampa, Idaho

2 – Provo, Utah

3 – Boise, Idaho

4 – Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

5 – Missoula, Montana

6 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

7 – Durham, North Carolina

8 – Lewiston, Maine

9 – Nashua, New Hampshire

10 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

11 – Las Cruces, New Mexico

12 – Greensboro, North Carolina

13 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

14 – Huntington Beach, California

15 – Billings, Montana