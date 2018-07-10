Greensboro named 12th ‘best-run city’ in the country
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro this week was named the 12th “best-run city” in the country.
WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.
It constructed a “quality of services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which WalletHub then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.
Along with Greensboro, Durham also ranked in the Top 15.
The Top 15 cities named are:
1 – Nampa, Idaho
2 – Provo, Utah
3 – Boise, Idaho
4 – Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
5 – Missoula, Montana
6 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
7 – Durham, North Carolina
8 – Lewiston, Maine
9 – Nashua, New Hampshire
10 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
11 – Las Cruces, New Mexico
12 – Greensboro, North Carolina
13 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
14 – Huntington Beach, California
15 – Billings, Montana