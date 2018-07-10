Florida man hoping to reunite lost GoPro with owners

World Cup schedule
VENICE, Fla. — A Florida man is trying to return a GoPro, including wedding pictures, to its owners.

Jeffrey Heim tweeted after he found the GoPro at Caspersen Beach in Venice on Sunday.

He said he was diving when he found the GoPro, which appeared to have barnacles on it, FOX5 reported.

“Found this in the ocean today, still works and this is the last picture taken on it from 4 years ago,” Heim posted.

He posted a photo of the GoPro along with the last photo that was on the camera: a couple sitting on the beach. Other photos on the GoPro included wedding photos.

After turning to social media, the GoPro company retwetted him, saying, “Alright #GoProFamily, time to rack in some karma points! Retweet + let’s reunite a lost #GoPro.”