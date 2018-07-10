Disagreement led to deadly shooting in Davidson County, 911 call reveals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- In a call to 911, a woman said that a disagreement led to a deadly shooting in Davidson County.

Investigators charged Gregory Laverne Kennedy, 45, with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Wanda Taylor.

The caller said that her boyfriend and sister had a disagreement and that Kennedy pulled a gun out.

Kennedy is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond.

Past records show that Kennedy has been charged with three counts of assault on a female, but he was never convicted of any domestic violence charges.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank said that he was unable to comment on specific cases, but said that domestic violence cases can be difficult to bring to trial.

“More often than not that victim decides they don’t want to prosecute by the time that case rolls around in court,” he said.

Frank added that domestic violence cases can be emotional and may involve children. He said even if a victim decides not to testify, prosecutors may still be able to proceed.

“If there’s been a thorough investigation corroborating any pictures of injuries, statements, and everything is well documented, we can make a stab at putting that evidence on and getting a conviction without the victim getting on the stand and testifying. We have had varying degrees of success with that in the past,” he said.

Frank added that a task force within the Lexington Police Department was created two years to address domestic violence. He said the task force has led to higher conviction rates for offenders.