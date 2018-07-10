Chris strengthens to a category 1 hurricane far off North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Chris is now Hurricane Chris.

The storm strengthened to a category 1 hurricane far off the North Carolina coast Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is tracking out to sea and is not expected to make landfall anywhere in the United States.

Along the North Carolina coast, rip currents and heavy surf continue to be the main threats from this storm. A Rip Current Statement was issued for the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Chris currently has a maximum sustained wind of 85 mph and is moving northeast at 10 mph.