Archdale man accused of carjacking woman in Concord, sexually assaulting her

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man is accused of carjacking a woman in Concord and sexually assaulting her on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Concord police.

Dustin Ray Bowman, of Archdale, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Concord police were contacted by Archdale police at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. Archdale police said they were with a woman who said she had been carjacked at a Concord gas station.

Concord police said Bowman and a female acquaintance were involved in a car crash on I-85 at 11:03 p.m. Monday night. A wrecker company dropped them off at the QuikTrip gas station on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord.

Bowman and the woman stayed at the gas station until around 3 a.m., when they carjacked the victim, Concord police said.

Bowman drove the car from Concord to Archdale with the victim in the passenger seat. The victim was sexually assaulted by Bowman during the drive, Concord police said.

The victim was left on the side of the road with her car in Archdale.

Bowman was located at his home in Archdale around 5 p.m. Tuesday and taken into custody.

The female acquaintance with Bowman’s role in the crime is still under investigation.