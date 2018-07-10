× 81 pounds of marijuana seized by Kernersville, Greensboro police, DEA

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police seized about $760,000 in narcotics after a joint investigation by the Kernersville and Greensboro Police Departments and the DEA on Friday.

The July 6 seizure included 81 pounds of high grade marijuana, 2.4 pounds of THC wax, 40.5 grams of THC moon rock, 50 dosage units of THC wax sticks, 50 dosage units of THC wax capsules and two THC cartridges, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Police estimate the street value of these narcotics at $759,440.

Fallon Marie Johnson, 34, of Oakland, California, and Keith Enno Schatek, 55, of Oakley, California, were both arrested in relation to this seizure.

Johnson was charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, conspiring to traffic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Schatek faces the same charges as well as felony maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of drugs and misdemeanor possession of a fraudulent ID.

Both are being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with Johnson under a $250,000 secured bond and Schatek under a $300,000 secured bond.

Johnson and Schatek have a Forsyth County preliminary court date set for July 27.