10 NC volunteer firefighters charged with arson-related crimes

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Ten volunteer firefighters have been arrested in Robeson County, charged with dozens of arson-related crimes, WRAL reported.

WRAL reported that they are accused of being involved in a two-year conspiracy to set numerous fires in woods and abandoned structures.

The volunteers firefighters are with the Fairmont Rural Fire Department and the Orrum Fire Department.