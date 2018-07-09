× Woman dependent on oxygen tank dies after power cut off to home following overdue bill

NEWARK, New Jersey — A woman in hospice care died just hours after her electricity in her house was cut off because of an overdue bill, ABC7 reported.

When the power went out, so did her electricity-powered oxygen tank, which she needed to be able to breathe.

Linda Daniels, 68, had congestive heart failure, died on Thursday.

Linda’s daughter, Desiree was by her side that day.

“We put one ice pack here by her side and one on the other side. We were fanning her. It was so hot in here, she couldn’t breathe – it was unbearable,” she said.

When the oxygen tank stopped running, they used a smaller reserve, and when that was empty, they called EMS, but it was too late.