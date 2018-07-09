× Winston-Salem man arrested after doing donuts with 4-year-old in passenger seat

WINSTON-SALEM — A man did donuts on the road with his unrestrained 4-year-old son sitting beside him in the passenger seat on Saturday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies saw the black Ford Crown Victoria intentionally spinning out along Old U.S. 52/County Line Road in Winston-Salem.

In conducting a traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Adam Lee White, 26.

White was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked.

Officials ordered White to the Davidson County jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is set to appear in court on Aug. 9.