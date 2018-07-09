Tropical Storm Chris expected to become hurricane soon, rip currents a threat to NC coast

Swimmers and boaters off the coast of North Carolina are warned of dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Chris could become a hurricane overnight.

The National Hurricane Center’s Monday evening update shows that Chris has maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph.

Chris was about 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C. as of about 5 p.m. Monday.

It could take until Tuesday morning for the storm to become a hurricane due to dry air, according to FOX8 meteorologist Charles Ewing.

The storm is expected to be stationary and little motion is expected for the next day or so.

Swimmers are asked to only swim at beaches with active duty lifeguards and to follow local advisories for beach closures and rip currents.

While Chris is expected to become a hurricane, it will stay offshore and head to sea, according to the storm center.