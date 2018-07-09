× ‘This is what we call a miracle’: Baby found alive 9 hours after allegedly abandoned in woods

LOLO, Mont. — A Montana man was arrested after a 5-month-old baby was found buried under a pile of sticks in the woods.

Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, has been charged with criminal endangerment with additional charges pending, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received calls around 8 p.m. Saturday about a man acting strangely and threatening people by saying he had a gun.

Crowley was later apprehended, and deputies learned a 5-month-old baby he had been caring for had not been seen for several hours.

The man indicated to authorities that the baby was possibly buried somewhere in the mountains.

After more than six hours of searching, a deputy heard the baby crying. He found the 5-month-old alive but face down and buried under a pile of sticks.