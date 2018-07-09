× Ric Flair, wrestling legend from North Carolina, undergoes successful intestinal surgery and is recovering in the hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ric Flair underwent a successful intestinal surgery on Monday and continues to recover in the hospital.

WWE.com reported that the 69-year-old pro wrestling legend from Charlotte is in good spirits and shared a “woo” with his daughter Charlotte on the phone following the procedure.

“Now, he is out of surgery, and everything looked to have gone as good as they had hoped,” Charlotte Flair said. “The only thing that remains to do at this point is to wait to make sure everything is working as it should.

Charlotte said her father should be out of the hospital in the next three or four days.

The two-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame also dealt with serious health issues last year. He was taken to the hospital after stomach pain in August.

Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, also had to cancel some appearances in May after fighting the flu.