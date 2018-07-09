× North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting girl with mental disability in woods behind hotel

GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl with a mental disability in the woods behind an extended-stay hotel.

WNCN reported that Calvin Franklin Hughes, Sr., 56, of Raleigh, has been jailed in Wake County under a $150,000 secured bond on a charge of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Authorities said the crime happened outside the InTown Suites in Garner on Sunday. The victim and her family were staying at the hotel and had a room near the suspect, according to officials.

Two people witnessed the suspect assaulting the victim, according to Garner Police Capt. Joe Binns.