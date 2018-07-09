× No injuries reported in North Myrtle Beach plane crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A plane ran off the runway Monday morning at the Grand Strand Airport, according to The Sun News.

Two passengers and the pilot were in the red biplane when it ran off the runway, but there were no reported injuries. The biplane is used for flying tourists around the beach.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash at about 11 a.m. A North Myrtle spokesperson attributed the crash to a possible landing gear problem, according to The Sun News.

As emergency crews worked, the plane sat on the runway with a wing tilted into a ditch.

Tina Farley, a nearby resident, told The Sun News that she did not hear a loud crash, but noticed activity at the airport when fire crews passed. Other residents also did not hear a crash.