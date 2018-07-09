× Lexington teen charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington teen has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault, according to a press release.

On the morning of June 20, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Flat Swamp Creek Access (Pebble Beach) in reference to an armed robbery.

The male victim told deputies he had been contacted by a female known to him as 18-year-old Heather Gardner, and arranged to meet her at Pebble Beach Access.

Shortly after arriving and meeting with Gardner, he was accosted by three males dressed in black with faces covered, and carrying firearms.

Further investigation revealed that Gardner was in on the ploy to lure the victim to Pebble Beach with the intent of robbing him.

During a struggle with the unknown males, the victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and back. The victim’s wallet, cash and car key were taken before Gardner and the victims’ assailants left in her vehicle, a tan 4-door car, traveling toward Southmont.

Because Gardner had recently moved from her last known address, and her whereabouts unknown, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office posted her as a Wanted Person on their Facebook page. Several people in the community responded with possible locations where Gardner could be staying.

Heather Felicity Gardner, of 214 Southwood Dr. in Lexington, was located and arrested on Friday and placed in jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

She has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Her court date is scheduled for July 30.